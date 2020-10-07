Two thieves arrested in Kothagudem, seized ornaments worth Rs. 16 lakh

Paloncha DSP, KRK Prasad informed the media that police spotted the duo, Pusapati Srinivas of Sundarayya Nagar and Inala Krishna of Nava Bharat area, moving suspiciously during vehicle checking

Kothagudem: Paloncha police arrested two thieves and recovered Rs 15.99 lakh worth gold ornaments from them on Wednesday.

Paloncha DSP, KRK Prasad informed the media that police spotted the duo, Pusapati Srinivas of Sundarayya Nagar and Inala Krishna of Nava Bharat area, moving suspiciously during vehicle checking at Ambedkar Centre.

They were taken into custody and during inspection the police found 575 grams of gold and 4.5 kgs silver ornaments in their possession. Silver ornaments were worth Rs 2.44 lakh. Both the accused were involved in around 17 theft cases in Paloncha police station limits, the DSP said.

