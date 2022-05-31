Two TSPDCL employees trapped by ACB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Two TSPDCL employees – an assistant engineer (operations) and a line inspector, Banjara Hills Circle, were trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau when they demanded and accepted a bribe from a contractor.

According to the ACB officials, I Avinash, assistant engineer operations, Sanathnagar section was caught red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs.10,000 from a private electric contractor to release electricity meter and provide service connection. The line man C. Krupananda Reddy also demanded Rs. 7,500 and accepted Rs. 3,500 as initial payment from the contractor.

“The assistant engineer and the line man performed their duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. Both of them are arrested,” said officials. The ACB asked public to approach them on toll free number 1064 if any public servant demands bribe.