Two UoH faculty members receive ‘Har Gobind Khorana Innovative Young Biotechnologist’ Award

The fellowship provides research grant support and a cash award to the recipients - Dr. M. Shyam Lal, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Biology, and Dr. Manjari Kiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Systems and Computational Biology

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 05:27 PM

Hyderabad: Two University of Hyderabad (UoH) professors have been awarded ‘Har Gobind Khorana Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship (IYBF)’ for 2023-24 by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology.

The fellowship provides research grant support and a cash award to the recipients – Dr. M. Shyam Lal, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Biology, and Dr. Manjari Kiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Systems and Computational Biology, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

This year, the fellowship has been granted to nine scientists from across the country.

Dr. Shyam Lal’s research focuses on leveraging advancements in nanotechnology and drug delivery for biomedical applications.

His team at UoH is working to address challenges in treatments for varicose veins, wound healing, and antibiotic resistance.

While, Dr. Manjari Kiran’s research group is dedicated to characterizing various types of non-coding RNAs and understanding the role of RNA modifications in their regulation.