Two women dupe man of Rs 17 lakh on pretext of selling plot, booked

By PTI Published Date - 11:42 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Gurugram: Two women have been booked here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of selling him a land parcel, the police said on Monday.

The accused fabricated fake documents of the plot and claimed to be the owners. After taking an advance of Rs 17 lakh from the man, the duo did not turn up at the tehsil office for registration, they added.

The matter came to light when the victim, Narender Kumar, a resident of Rewari’s Usmapur village, invested around Rs 15 lakh and started erecting a building on the plot. A man filed a complaint against Kumar for occupying his land illegally and it was revealed that the plot belonged to a woman named Kela Devi.

On the orders of a city court, an FIR was registered on Sunday against the two women at the Sector 10A police station here, the police said.

According to the police, Kumar filed a complaint through his lawyer in the court against the two women Anju Rani and Mamta Goyal, residents of Shivaji Park, Gurugram.

The complainant alleged that in 2020, the two women showed him a 135-square-yard plot near Harsaru village and claimed to be the owner of the land parcel. They offered him to buy their plot and the deal was finalised at Rs 30 lakh, the police said.

At the time of the agreement, both the women claimed that there was no dispute or dues regarding the plot and took Rs 17 lakh as advance from Kumar. The date for registration was fixed for March 16, 2020, but the duo did not turn up at the tehsil office for registration.

“I moved to court after the police did not take action on my complaint”, Kumar said in his complaint.

After the court of judicial magistrate first class Vinay Kakran ordered the registration of an FIR in the matter, the two women were booked under sections of fraud and cheating, the police said.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.