4 apprehended in Gurugram for blackmailing people with objectionable videos

By IANS Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Gurugram: Police have arrested four accused, including an alleged kingpin of the ‘Kritvik’ gang who befriended people on the dating site ‘Grindr’ before making objectionable videos and then blackmailing them.

Police said that the suspects used to extort money from the victims by threatening to make their videos viral on social media platforms, if they fail to pay money. ACP Varun Dahiya said on Saturday that the accused have committed similar crimes in Delhi as well after being released from Tihar Jail some time ago.

Police said that the suspects used to approach their victims through the dating site Grindr. One of the victims was called for a meeting on the night of 3 September at Sector-29 Market in Gurugram.

“When the victim reached the location the accused overpowered him in the car, beat him up, removed his clothes recorded his naked video and then threatened him to make his video viral. The accused also snatched his ATM card and transferred money from his account,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Crime Branch DLF Phase-4 arrested accused Keshav alias Kesu alias Kritvik from Rohini; Mohammad Hussain from Shahbad Dairy; and Ravi and Pradeep from J J Colony Bawana on Friday. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Keshav is the kingpin of this gang and he executes the robbery incidents along with his associates.

“The suspect first befriends the persons through the Grindr site and then calls them on the pretext of meeting/hanging out. After that, the gang members trashed their targets and made an objection video to extort money,” Dahiya said.