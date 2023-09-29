Haryana imposes ban on hookah in pubs, restaurants, hotels

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has imposed a total ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments

By ANI Published Date - 10:35 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

ANI Photo

Gurugram: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has imposed a total ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments in Haryana.

Teams will be formed to stop the serving of Hookah in bars, pubs and restaurants.

Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise Commissioner in the State said, “The Chief Minister has taken this decision regarding public health, it will be implemented fully. We have eight excise inspectors and three ATOs, their team will be formed, and it will be ensured that in any pub, bar or restaurant hookah should not be served. We have almost 81 bars, which have the license of the Excise department. So at least 6 teams will be formed and action will be taken so that it can be implemented completely.” “If any illegal activity happens, then we will take action under the excise law. Food and Drug Administration will also make a law under which action will be taken,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, issued an order on the ban of manufacture, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers except green firecrackers from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The order issued by DC Yadav has also directed the Regional Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram to regularly monitor the air quality and upload the data on the respective websites as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Central Pollution Control Board.

In case of non-compliance and violation of this order, punitive action will be taken as per relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act 1884 and Explosives Rules, said the order by DC Yadav.