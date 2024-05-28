Two women held for selling liquor illegally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police on Tuesday arrested two women who were allegedly selling liquor without permission and seized liquor bottles from them, a police officer informed.

The women Sarala and Pushpa, both residents of Banjara Nagar in Borabanda of Hyderabad were illegally stocking and selling liquor bottles of different brands to customers, the officer added on Tuesday.

The police arrested both the women and remanded them.