Two women killed in road accident in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Two women died in a road accident on the Bommakal bypass road on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday night.
The incident occurred when the two-wheeler on which the two women were traveling from NTR Chowk to Housing Board colony was hit by a car from behind. Sirimalla Jyothi (45), and Soujanya (24), who sustained severe head injuries as they fell on the road, died on the spot.
A resident of Housing Board colony, Jyothi was the headmistress of the Government High School, Regadimaddikunta in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district. A former student of the same school, Soujanya was preparing for various competitive examinations and Jyothi was helping her. She hailed from Malkapur of Karimnagar rural mandal.