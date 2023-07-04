| Three Youngsters Killed In Road Accident In Karimnagar

Three youngsters killed in road accident in Karimnagar

The incident occurred when a tractor hit a two-wheeler on which the three were traveling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: Three youngsters died in a road accident that took place near Renigunta bridge of Thimmapur mandal late on Monday night.

The incident occurred when a tractor hit a two-wheeler on which the three were traveling.

According to the police, the victims were Guddipalli Aravind (23), Shivaratri Sampath (22) and Shivaratri Anji (23), all residents of Ramancha village.

While Aravind died on the spot, Sampath and Anji breathed their last while undergoing treatment in hospital. The police began investigation by registering a case.