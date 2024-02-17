Two women stage protest in Gangipalli

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Gangipalli of Manakondur mandal as two women staged a protest at the house of two brothers alleging that they were cheated by the brothers.

Two women Etuka Radhika from Hyderabad and Mone Chandrakala on Saturday staged a protest at the house of Gudisela Ramesh and Venkatesh alleging that the brothers cheated them after promising to marry them. Enraged over the protest, family members of the brothers attacked the women. Radhika sustained injuries in the attack.

According to Radhika, she became friends with Venkatesh while working in Miyapur of Hyderabad. A native of Karnataka, she along with her son was staying in Miyapur after her husband died of ill-health. Though she refused his proposal, Venkatesh promised to marry her. After continuing a live-in relationship for some time, he returned to Gangipalli a year ago and married another woman. Radhika had lodged a complaint with Miyapur police.

Tracing the address of Venkatesh, she had also visited his house in Gangipalli. Then she was shifted to Sakhi Centre and given counseling. Family members of Venkatesh did not attend the counseling session. So far, she did not get justice, she said, also alleging that Venkatesh had taken Rs 10 lakh from her.

On the other hand, Ramesh was in an affair with Chandrakala and had a live-in relationship for some time in Karimnagar, they alleged, saying that Ramesh left her as she would not become pregnant. He also got married to another woman. Chandrakala also lodged a complaint with the police.