Protests held across erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:38 PM

Karimnagar: Various political parties, trade unions, farmers, and workers on Friday staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the BJP-led Centre.

As part of the nation-wide bandh, protest demonstrations and rallies were taken out in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar participated in the protest held at the RDO office in Sircilla. Addressing the gathering, he found fault with the Centre for weakening labour laws and protecting the interests of corporate forces.

The Railway Minister himself had announced that there were six lakh vacancies in the railway department, he said and asked why the Centre was not taking the initiative to fill these vacancies. Stating that the union government was trying to hand over the railways to Ambani and Adani, he said lakhs of jobs were lying vacant in government banks too.