Two workers injured after soil caves in on them in Mancherial

Aratipamulu Ramulu and Arikela Gangaraju sustain injuries when soil from the compound of neighbouring building caves in on them while digging for the cellar of under-construction hospital on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 07:36 PM

Mancherial: Two daily wage earners sustained injuries when soil from the compound of a neighbouring building caved in on them when they were digging for the cellar of an under-construction hospital here on Tuesday.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said Aratipamulu Ramulu from CCC Corner had minor head injuries, while Arikela Gangaraju of Dharmaraopet in Kasipet received minor injuries to his legs when the soil of an adjacent building collapsed on them. They were immediately shifted to a hospital and their medical condition was learnt to be stable. They were engaged by the owner of a private hospital.

Based on a complaint received from the wife of Gangaraju, a case was registered against one civil engineer Ramesh under Section 337 (causing injuries) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations were taken up.

On June 13, three daily wage earners were killed, while another received minor injuries when they were trapped under debris after an adjacent building collapsed while they were engaged in construction of a hospital.