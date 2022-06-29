Two-year-old Telugu kid wins netizens’ hearts and how!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Two-year-old Telugu kid wins netizens’ hearts and how!Two-year-old Telugu kid wins netizens’ hearts and how!

It is really interesting to watch kids speak things differently and do some adorable actions in the phases of learning. Well, in this world of social media, such hilariously cute videos of kids doing different kinds of things in a day have been gaining a lot of traction.

One such adorable kid – Dwithi Reddy, also called Pihu (@pihu_rockz on Instagram), is now the star of the photo-sharing platform. With over 29K followers on Instagram, Pihu’s parents have been sharing some snippets of the activities of the two-year-old while also dressing her up in different traditional and modern attires – in a half-sari, in pattu lehenga, in hot chic dungarees and sometimes cute little frocks.

Beyond all this, the way the little Telugu girl raises questions about her surroundings has simply swayed several netizens on Instagram. With a few videos even reaching 6 million views, the girl seems to have become a star within just two years of her life.

Watch some of her adorable videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwithi reddy(pihu) (@pihu_rockz)

Know any other cute little lads making a mark on social media platforms? Do let us know in the comments section.