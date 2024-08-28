| Two Youths Killed One Injured As Car Rams Stationary Truck In Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 03:31 PM

Nizamabad: Two youths were killed while another suffered serious injuries, after their car rammed into a stationary truck near Srinagar are of Nizambad Rural madal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vamshi (19) of Chitli village in Makloor mandal and Rajesh (20) of Kumardalli in Nizamabad rural mandal.

According to the reports, Vamshi and Rajesh were travelling along with their friend Suresh in a car. Vamshi, who was behind the wheel, lost control and rammed the truck near a rice mill at Srinagar. Two of them died on the spot and Suresh suffered grievous injuries.

After a passersby had informed the police, the bodies were shifted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital, and an injured Suresh was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Police suspect speeding as the cause for the accident. Vamshi failed to notice the truck, which had broken down, police said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.