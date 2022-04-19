UAE effects major changes in its visa system, Green visas for freelancers

Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Jeddah: The United Arab Emirates has announced major changes to its visa system. The country has made major improvements to its residency system, introducing new five-year permits called the Green Visa. The system will offer longer, flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired. One of the biggest overhauls of the UAE visa system, the 10 types of visa is a “step that supports the country’s competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors”, according to state media.

The cheering news for Indians including a large number of Telangana NRIs who are living with their families that they can sponsor their unmarried sons until the age of 25, rather than 18, and unmarried daughters regardless of their age. The standard employment visa period which is two years remains unchanged.

There is no change in duration of stay for arranged visas for countries such as India, however, it has changed the general norm of visitor visa from the current 30 days to 60 days for those coming on visa on arrival system which Indians not included. A five-year multi-entry tourist visa was also introduced, which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE. For this visa, proof of having a bank balance of $4000 or equivalent in foreign currency in the last six months is required.

The much-publicized Green Visa for skilled employees, will be issued for a five-year period and does not require a sponsor or employer. Applicants should have a valid employment contract and be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum education level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and their salary should not be less than 15,000 Dirhams.

Green visa for freelancers

This scheme supports flexible work models. The five-year residency for freelancers and self-employed individuals does not require a sponsor or employer. The applicant would need to obtain a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level should be bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma, and the annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than 360,000 Dirhams. Alternatively, the applicant may prove financial solvency throughout his/her stay in the country.