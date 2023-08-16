UAE name squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

Mohammad Waseem, who has played 23 T20Is for the UAE will captain the side for the first time in the series

By ANI Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Dubai: UAE announced their 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from Thursday.

Mohammad Waseem will captain the side for the first time in the series. Waseem, who has played 23 T20Is for the UAE, was named ODI captain earlier this year. He is now in charge of the national men’s team for T20Is. Two uncapped youths are among the squad’s 16 members: all-rounder Faraazuddin and left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani. Both players were recognised for their regular efforts in domestic cricket and for the UAE A’ squad.

Asif Khan is also set to make his T20I debut after a series of impressive performances in ODIs including the fastest century for an Associate Member batter earlier this year in Nepal. Asif is in exceptional form as he is coming after scoring an unbeaten 145-ball 151 against the USA in the ODI World Cup qualifiers’ ninth-place playoff. In March, he hit a 45-ball 102* against Nepal, the fourth-quick ODI century and the fastest by an Associate hitter, and followed it up two weeks later with an 84-ball 103 against the United States.

UAE squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Mohammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.