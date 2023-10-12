UAE Vice President invites Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to COP28

By ANI Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Colombo: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met with Dinesh Gunawardena, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, and Ali Sabry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the 23nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which took place in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

During his meeting, Ahmed Al Sayegh delivered a written letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Prime Minister Gunawardena that included an invitation to attend the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai, from November 30th to December 12th.

During the two meetings, Al Sayegh discussed cooperation between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways to enhance ties to achieve the common interests of the two countries, particularly in the economic and commercial fields, as well as supporting partnerships between various institutions in the two nations.