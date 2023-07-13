UCC: Law Commission receives over 50 lakh responses

Besides online responses received on its website, the Commission has also received "hard copies", sources said on Thursday, adding that the final number would be much higher

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Besides online responses received on its website, the Commission has also received "hard copies", sources said on Thursday, adding that the final number would be much higher

New Delhi: With the deadline to respond to the politically-sensitive issue of uniform civil code (UCC) ending on Friday, the Law Commission has so far received over 50 lakh views online on the subject.

Besides online responses received on its website, the Commission has also received “hard copies”, sources said on Thursday, adding that the final number would be much higher.

Some organisations have approached the law panel seeking personal hearing on UCC.

While it scrutinises the responses, it would take a call on inviting the organisations for a personal hearing, the sources said.

On June 14, the Law Commission initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions.

Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in August 2018.

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the panel had said in a ‘public notice’.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee earlier this month, representatives of the law panel had defended the fresh consultation exercise, noting that the preceding commission had brought out its suggestions in 2018 and its term had also come to an end. That is why, they have begun a fresh initiative which is essentially “informational”.

In its consultation paper issued on August 31, 2018, the previous Law Commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan (retd) said while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be “disprivileged” in the process.

It said the Commission dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code “which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.

The consultation paper said most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination but is indicative of a robust democracy.

In short, UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

Implementation of the common code has been part of the BJP’s election manifestos.

Uttarakhand is set to come out with its own UCC in the coming days.