Udasin mutt has full rights on 540.30 acres at Kukatpally ‘Y’ junction: Supreme Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the Endowment’s department, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the Udasin mutt has the full rights over the prime land of 540.30 acres belonging to it at Kukatpally ‘Y’ junction.

In its judgement delivered on Tuesday, the court said, the mutt, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Endowment’s department, leased the lands of the buffer zone to Gulf Oil Corporation (GOC) for a period of 99 years in four phases in 1964, 1966, 1969 and 1978.

However, the GOC has started real estate business in an area of 538 acres in these lands located in the buffer zone. Challenging the GOC’s action, the mutt approached the Endowment’s department tribunal. After hearing the matter, the tribunal cancelled the lease granted to the GOC in 2011.

The GOC then filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the tribunal’s verdict. The court dismissed the petition in 2013.

The GOC, challenging the High Court’s decision, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which ordered it to maintain the status quo. When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the GOC.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, the Endowment Department Minister A Indrakaran Reddy congratulated officials and advocates who worked sincerely to protect the valuable endowment land in the city.

With the same spirit, the authorities should work hard to get back lands grabbed by encroachers. Based on the verdict given by the Supreme Court, the officials should take necessary steps to resolve the pending cases in various courts, the Minister advised.