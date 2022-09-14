Telangana High Court reserves orders in Vemulawada MLA citizenship case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

(File Photo) Indian Constitution does not permit dual citizenship as such the Union Home Ministry has passed orders to cancel Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's citizenship

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved for orders in the matter pertaining to citizenship dispute of Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh. His citizen was under question for the allegation of having obtained German citizenship. Indian Constitution does not permit dual citizenship as such the Union Home Ministry has passed orders to cancel his citizenship. After hearing to the both sides extensively, the court reserved it for orders .

Consider remission to life convict

Justice Kanneganti Lalita Telangana of the Telangana High Court directed the Telangana Government to consider granting remission within a week to PVB Ganesh, a life imprisonment prisoner who was in prison since 27 years Madhavi, wife of PVB Ganesh Joshi Madhavi filed this writ plea challenging the inaction of the authorities in granting remission to her husband who was eligible to be released on remission. Ganesh was convicted in the year 2000 for an offence committed in the year 1995.

He has completed three master degrees in the jail and the superintendent confirmed his conduct was satisfactory. The police department report, including DGP reports since 2012 has been submitted to the central government that he has completely reformed and sought granting remission to him. Though the State Government is satisfied for granting remission, it sought concurrence of central government for remission as the offence committed by Ganesh is against a public servant in service.

The judge held remission law applicable at the time of conviction is to seen. The petitioner pointed out that even according to the orders of the government a prisoner who has completed 16 years sentence could be granted remission. The judge held that the state executive has ample power to grant remission to the petitioner husband. The judge then directed the state government executive to consider the case of granting remission within a week.

Government asked to respond on woman’s death

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Government to respond in the case pertaining to death of nine months old pregnant women named Janeela during the Covid period. B Mahendra husband of the Janeela filed the writ petition contending that during the lockdown period in April 2020, Janeela could not get treatment and had to travel across 200 kilometers visiting six government hospitals. PHC at Yapadanine village and Government hospital at Gadwal referred her to hospital with more facilities. She was denied admission at Mahabubnagar government hospital, Sultan Bazar Maternity hospital and Gandhi hospital, finally she was admitted in the Petlaburz government hospital and treatment was given after four hours of admission. She conceived a baby boy, who died in the Niloufer hospital and the subsequent day she also died in the Osmania General Hospital. Petitioner counsel S. Goutham told court that in a suo moto public interest litigation case on June 11, 2020 the high court has directed the state government to consider initiating criminal proceedings against erring hospitals and doctors and also to consider paying compensation. Despite multiple representations , the government has not acted upon the order of the High Court he said. The judge posted the case to September 28 for the response of the government.

SCCL directed to employ displaced person

Justice Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed a writ petition filed by Project Displaced person for employment in Singareni Collieries. The petition was filed by Edulapuram Rajesh challenging the orders of Singareni Collieries in denying him employment on reason that he is found to have HBs Ag reactive (positive) . He contended that according to the tribal welfare policy framed by the state government to provide employment to project displaced persons , the Singareni issued provisional employment order and called him for medical examination. When he was found to be a patient of Hepatitis Chronic infection, the Singareni declared him medically unfit, he said. The counsel appearing for Singareni Collieries argued that patients with such infections can spread it to other employees when mine accidents happen and hence are declared unfit for employment . The court while observing that no person can be deprived of his right to employment when his ability to perform job requirement is not effected by the said infection , directed the Singareni to provide employment to him.

Costs imposed on RDO

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed costs on Revenue Divisional officer, Attapur for not complying with orders of the court. Orders were passed in Writ petition filed by Yeturu Bhoodevi Realty Limited for not furnishing information about the officer who worked as mandal Revenue Officer, Shamshabad Mandal and Village Revenue Officer, Kothwalguda village, Shamshabad mandal during 1989-2015. The court in its earlier order directed the RDO, Attapur to furnish information on affidavit form on failure of which court directed the officer to be present on the court 30.08.2022. As the officer was not present on the said day and affidavit was also not filed the court directed Revenue Divisional Officer, Athapur, Ranga Reddy district to pay costs of Rs.10,000/- towards the Telangana Legal Services Committee, Hyderabad before 20.09.2022 and further directed him to be present before the Court on Sept. 20.