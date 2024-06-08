Uganda beats Botswana 1-0 in FIFA 2026 qualifier

Substitute Muhammad Shaban scored the only goal at 74 minutes, thrilling fans at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium, reported Xinhua.

By IANS Published Date - 8 June 2024, 09:20 AM

Kampala: Host Uganda defeated Botswana 1-0 in a Group G match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Friday.

Substitute Muhammad Shaban netted the lone goal after 74 minutes to send the fans on their feet at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium, reported Xinhua.

Shaban capitalized on another substitute Denis Omedi’s cross to place the ball past Botswana’s goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko.

Earlier in the first half, striker Fahad Bayo and Steven Mukwala missed some decent scoring chances for Uganda Cranes. Vincent Sesiyi Thabang also had his shot miss the target for Botswana after the interval.

After taking the lead, the home team continued to trouble Botswana with lots of attacks orchestrated by Shaban, Rogers Mato and Bobosi Byaruhanga, while Italian based defender Elio Capradossi, who was making his debut for Uganda, put up a man of the match performance with good interceptions and command at the backline.

“I am happy that the team played with a lot of confidence and scored to win the match. We need to keep improving so that we can take the scoring chances that we create as a team,” said a happy Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put after the match watched by over 30,000 fans.

Botswana captain Dithokwe Thatayaone said that it was not their day to win. “We tried to play well and keep the Uganda team at bay, but one mistake at the back cost us,” added Thatayaone.

Uganda moved to third place in Group G with six points, after Algeria and Benin, who also have six points but a better goal difference. Uganda will next host 2019 African champion Algeria on June 10 at the same stadium.