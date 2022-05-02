Uganda policy delegation team visits TSCAB

The Policy Delegation Team from Uganda headed by Mr Henry, Ministry of Finance, Uganda, visited the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) on a study tour in Hyderabad on Monday.

The tour programme was organised by the Government of Uganda in collaboration with CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) International, Uganda as part of its efforts to eliminate economic disparities by promoting thrift societies. They met TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and MD Dr N Muralidhar Rao.

The Ugandan government officials inquired about the loan disbursement schemes taken up by TSCAB, economic empowerment of women SHGs etc. The Ugandan officials showed more interest in women empowerment through SHGs and inquired about its functioning in detail.

TSCAB managing director Dr N Muralidhar made a visual presentation on the functioning of cooperative credit structure in the Telangana state. He explained about the cooperative structure and functioning of State cooperative banks, DCCBs, Primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS). He empowered them to extend financial assistance to farmers to take up farm activities and procurement of farm produce by providing a minimum support price.

He also explained about the successful functioning of women SHGs by taking up various self-employment units and their cent per cent repayment of bank loans. He also informed about the diversification of the PACS into the multiservice centres to expand their business activities.

Representatives of Makerere University Business School and CARE international, Uganda, Andhra Pradesh Women development association (APMAS) CEO CS Reddy and others were also present.

