UGC launches SheRNI, to connect, support women scientists and faculty members

The She Research Network in India (SheRNI), a platform launched by the UGC-INFLIBNET, is an expert profile network system that connects and supports women scientists and faculty members to build a strong professional network with opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and professional advancement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: Indian women professionals can now connect with other women researchers and scientists across various fields and leverage knowledge, skills and expertise as the University Grants Commission (UGC) launched the SheRNI.

The platform, which has 81,818 profiles of the Indian women in science and research across various domains, can be accessed via the link https://sherni.inflibnet.ac.in. It also has information of 6,75,313 publications and 11,543 patents.

Initiated and guided by UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, the network was dedicated to women professionals of India by Prof. Devika Madalli, Director, INFLIBNET, UGC-IUC, Gandhinagar.

The objectives of the project are to create a national-level expert platform for women faculty members and facilitate the exchange of expertise, insights, and experiences across diverse fields.

“The UGC wants to ensure representation and visibility for the contributions of women scientists and faculty members, recognising them as one of the core pillars of a developed India through their research outcomes and scalable solutions. The SheRNI confronts stereotypes and will inspire the next generation of female scientists, researchers and faculty members,” Prof. Kumar said.