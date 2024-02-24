Colleges to be blacklisted for withholding certificates

The State government has decided to blacklist colleges that withhold certificates of students, who are eligible for the fee reimbursement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 09:23 PM

The State government has decided to blacklist colleges that withhold certificates of students, who are eligible for the fee reimbursement.

Hyderabad: Withholding certificates of students by the colleges will now prove costly for the management.

The State government has decided to blacklist colleges that withhold certificates of students, who are eligible for the fee reimbursement.

Also Read State Government directs district collectors to appoint special officers for Gram Panchayats

Towards this, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education wrote a letter to the universities asking them to blacklist colleges that withhold certificates of final year students over non-payment of tuition or other fees. The universities were also asked to write to colleges under their jurisdiction.

“The blacklist, including removal of the errant college from ePass portal besides disaffiliation, will be initiated if colleges withhold certificates. The UGC has already directed the higher educational institutions not to hold back certificates of students and we have reiterated it,” an official said.