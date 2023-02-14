UGC to soon launch UTSAH portal

UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said that the Commission would soon launch the ‘UTSAH’ portal to gather information related to qualitative reforms introduced by Higher Educational Institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC), Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said that the Commission would soon launch the ‘UTSAH- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education’ portal to gather information related to qualitative reforms introduced by Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The UGC Chairman on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Vice Chancellors of 45 Central Universities (CUs) to review the progress of National Education Policy-2020 implementation in the CUs.

Also Read Students can now access resources of another institute

During the meeting, the CUs apprised the UGC that they have registered on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal besides on-boarding their students on the portal so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner. Several CUs also have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing the same.

According to the UGC, the CUs are offering internship programmes with credits in various programmes taking account of students’ fields and preferences. Community outreach and projects were embedded in the degree programmes. Internship opportunities with local businesses, industries, artists, and craftspeople, as well as research internships with other HEIs/research institutions, are also made available.