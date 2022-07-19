UK-based Kagool to recruit 1,000 people in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: UK-based data analyst and ERP consultancy company Kagool will recruit about 1,000 employees in Hyderabad in two to three years, said Dan Barlow, CEO of Kagool Group.

The company now has 260 employees in Hyderabad. The company on Tuesday inaugurated a 17,000 sqft office space at Kapil Towers in Nanakramguda. This will accommodate 200 employees.

“The expansion of Hyderabad operations is in line with our growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion and shoring up bench strength. We see growth opportunities in this region to support our global customer base. Kagool wants to add about 2,000 employees and about 50 per cent of that will be in Hyderabad,” said Barlow, adding that the company will invest about $ 8 million (about Rs 63.2 crore) in India over the next three years.

It recently launched a centre in Pune with 160 seats. It will go live in August.

“We choose India as our Global Delivery and Research Center due to its massive pool of high-caliber talent. Our Hyderabad and Pune centres will help us scale our services offering in ERP, integrations, data management and analytics,” said Prashant Vithal Patel, its Chief Operating Officer.

Kagool recruited graduates from several engineering colleges including NIT Warangal. It went for campus interviews for the first time after Covid, said Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Kagool APAC Managing Director.