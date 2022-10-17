UK cafe charges money based on your politeness! Know details here

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Preston's 'Chaii Stop' overcharges people who are rude while placing their order, and gives discounts to those who ask for their order politely.

Preston: They say kindness always pays off, well for a cafe in the UK, kindness does pay off, except in discounts and chai! We all know that most people are polite while placing their order when they visit a restaurant or a cafe, but sadly, that’s not the case all the time.

Hence, in a bid to promote a kind and polite attitude towards staff, a cafe in the UK thought of a brilliant idea of giving people monetary benefits in return! A cafe serving ‘Desi chai’ (tea) in UK’s Preston has curated a menu that will charge people based on how polite they are while ordering.

Preston’s ‘Chaii Stop’ overcharges people who are rude while placing their order, and gives discounts to those who ask for their order politely. On social media, a picture of their menu card has gone viral. It describes how different prices will apply depending on how and what phrases customers use to order their tea.

Check it out:

They wrote the caption of the photo as “Being polite definitely goes a long way,” Well, this gesture by the cafe is being appreciated widely, across the internet.

Many even took to the comment section of the post to express their appreciation for the initiative. An Instagram user wrote, “Manners don’t cost a thing! Love this!” Another user wrote, “Great message!”