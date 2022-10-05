UK NRIs welcome KCR’s national party decision

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:01 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Hyderabad: Supporting the TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to enter the national politics, Indians settled in the UK gathered at the historic London Tower Bridge and raised slogans in his support.

The NRIs who live all over the United Kingdom requested CM KCR to play an active role in national politics. Welcoming his decision, they hoped he changes the country’s destiny.

A huge poster of CM KCR which read ‘Desh ki Neta KCR’ became a special attraction. Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman and dounder president of NRI TRS cell, Anil Kurmachalam along with other NRIs participated in this meeting.

TRS supremo is to announce his national party from Pragthi Bhavan today at 1:19 pm. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder, Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan joined the CM KCR this morning.