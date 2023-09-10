UK to provide USD 2 billion to Green Climate Fund

By PTI Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: The UK on Sunday said it will provide USD 2 billion to the Green Climate Fund in its “biggest” single funding commitment to help the world tackle climate change.

The British High Commission in India said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the financial contribution to help the world’s most vulnerable people adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Sunak is currently in New Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit, which began on Saturday.

“The UK is stepping up and delivering on our climate commitments, both by decarbonising our own economy and supporting the world’s most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change,” Sunak said, addressing the G20 leaders.

“This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries. And this government will continue to lead by example in making the UK, and the world, more prosperous and secure,” he said.