Ultimate Kho Kho helps us overcome our hardships: Ranjith

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana kho kho player Bojjam Ranjith is on cloud nine to be part of the Telugu Yoddhas in the ongoing inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho Kho league. Every story has ups and downs and Ranjith too battled against all odds to make a mark.

He was part of the Indian team that clinched gold for India in the 2016 South Asian Games. The 32-year-old from Warangal believes hard work and determination can change one’s destiny. “I was in my sixth standard when I started playing kho kho. Now I am playing Ultimate Kho Kho, I am very happy to be with Telugu Yoddhas.”

He lost his father at a young age while his mother took care of him and his sister. She never stopped him from pursuing his dream. “My father committed suicide due to financial troubles when I was playing U-14 national School Games. It tore our family apart but my mother and sister supported me,” he said. When asked about his selection into the team the defender said, “Initially, the league selected best performers from the senior nationals and conducted camps. Based on our talent the franchises selected us.”

“Being a rural game, kho kho didn’t get the required attention. Now, the scenario has changed. The Ultimate Kho Kho increased the popularity of the game. We hope to get more exposure like what Pro Kabaddi did for the game. Apart from the traditional game there are some exciting rules adopted by these leagues that are making it more interesting for the audience,” Ranjith said.

“We can see in rural pockets of the country the children are playing kabaddi with Pro Kabaddi rules; it is entertaining them at the same time the kids are practicing the game and bringing it to the limelight,” he added.

“The training which we get here will polish our game. By the end of the season, every player in the Ultimate Kho Kho will go back with a new set of skills. These leagues will help the players to overcome their hardships,” said the outsourcing coach at the Telangana State Tribal Welfare School.

“UKK introduced players like me to the country. I hope UKK also will have great success in future and will improve the lives of many struggling young players in the country. I am thankful to the GMR Sports group for picking me into the Telugu Yoddhas,” said Ranjith.