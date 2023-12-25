Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas lose to Chennai Quick Guns

Ramji Kashyap produced a scintillating all-round performance as Chennai Quick Guns registered a 38-32 win over Telugu Yoddhas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: Ramji Kashyap produced a scintillating all-round performance as Chennai Quick Guns registered a 38-32 win over Telugu Yoddhas while Gujarat Giants defeated Rajasthan Warriors 41-30 in their first match of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday.

Ramji scored a total of 14 points in the contest with three skydives and stayed on the mat for more than 2.43 minutes to earn crucial dream run bonus points as well. Wajir Durvesh Salunke also clinched 10 points to take Chennai to their first victory in the ongoing edition.

Chennai Quick Guns came to chase after losing the toss and secured 18 points with Ramji claiming six points during the first turn. The all-rounder also continued his positive intent in defence and earned three dream run bonus points.

Telugu Yoddhas only managed to win 14 points before the end of the first innings. The third turn saw an intense battle between both teams as Chennai fetched 16 points whereas Telugu Yoddhas got two dream run bonus points as well.

Chennai’s defence stood firm in the last turn and gave Telugu Yoddhas only 16 points with Ramji claiming another dream run bonus point to complete a fantastic victory for his team.