Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas look to beat Chennai Quick Guns to reach final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas will aspire to keep their dominant run going when they take on Chennai Quick Guns in the second semifinal of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Telugu Yoddhas will be looking to arrest their worrying dip in form. After looking like a good bet to top the league table all season, they suffered heavy defeats in their last two matches, including a huge 20-point reverse in the last game against Gujarat Giants.

They will however take solace from the fact that they did convincingly beat Chennai Quick Guns the last time these two teams met. They will look for inspiration from their captain Pratik Waikar, who is not only the top Wazir in the league this season, but has the most number of pole dives as well.

Chennai Quick Guns have arguably been the best team of the season so far. The team with the most attacking and defensive points, they also have the player of the season within their ranks in Ramji Kashyap. Ramji is both the top attacker and the top defender of this season, has the most number of skydives as well as the most dive points.

What makes their season all the more impressive is how Chennai Quick Guns have been fuelled by some young players who are just at the start of their careers. Ramji himself is just 20. All-rounder Madan, who has put in some superb defensive displays, is just 19. Attacker Vijay Shinde is just 21 while Akash Kadam is 22.