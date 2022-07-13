Ultimate Kho Kho to begin from August 14

By PTI Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The opening season of Ultimate Kho Kho will begin from August 14 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, where six teams will fight it out for the top honour. The tournament will culminate on September 4.

The inaugural season will be played among six teams — Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah & Punit Balan), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports).

Promoted by Amit Burman, chairman Dabur India, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the league aims to revolutionise this indigenous sport.

“We would like to thank all our Six Team Owners and Sony Sports Network, who have shown their support and faith in our vision as Ultimate Kho Kho. “Our objective has always been to transform Kho Kho and bring forth the new avatar in front of the masses of India to make our country a multisport nation,” Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement.

A total of 34 matches will be played with two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The knockout matches will be played in an exciting play-off format which will consist of a qualifier and eliminator matches.