Unable to supply water, farmers set paddy crop on fire in Sircilla

11 March 2024, 09:05 PM

Farmers have set paddy crop on fire in Peddalingapur of Illanthakunta Mandal on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Unable to supply water to the paddy crop, a few farmers set their crop on fire in Peddalingapur of Illanthakunta mandal on Monday.

The farmers, who used to sow Irrigated Dry (ID) crops due to lack of water sources, had shifted to paddy cultivation after the BRS government came to power and continued it during the last seven to eight years. During previous summer seasons, irrigation officials used to release water downstream by lifting the gates of the Annapurna project. By passing through rivulets, water used to reach Anantharam tank from where farmers used to draw water for their paddy fields.

However, the situation changed this time around, with the farmers facing troubles due to lack of water. While there was no water in the project, borewells also dried up due to depletion of groundwater. As a result, the standing crop withered. Unable to supply water to the standing crop, farmers set the crop on fire.