Under no circumstances should a poor person be homeless: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured everyone present at the Janata Darshan that the priority of his government is to find solutions to the problems faced by the public.

By ANI Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed the officers to ensure that no poor person in the state is homeless.

Before performing ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to about 300 people at the Janata Darshan programme held in front of the Mahant Digvijay nath Smriti Auditorium in Gorakhnath Temple.

On the occasion, he stated that the government has done a great job in terms of providing the common people with basic amenities like roads, housing, and electricity.

He also assured the public that if there are any issues in the basic facilities being provided by the Government those issues will be addressed as quickly as possible.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, “Those having housing issues would receive housing. Any village or locality that has connectivity issues would get roads repaired and constructed there as per the need be. Electricity bills that have not yet been paid would no longer be a burden because after being revised, the option of payments in instalments would be available”. The CM assured everyone present at the Janata Darshan that the priority of his government is to find solutions to the problems faced by the public in Uttar Pradesh. “If someone neither has land nor the money to build a house, it should be arranged under a government scheme”, the CM said.

During Janta Darshan, a woman raised the issue of the lack of roads in her area, listening to the problem CM immediately instructed the officials to immediately construct roads in this regard.

In the event, another woman told the Chief Minister about her unpaid electricity bill seeking his help in allowing her to pay the bill in instalments.

In this regard, Chief Minister Yogi said,” You would not only be given the option to pay the outstanding bill in instalments but would also have the electricity bill revised to minimize the amount of arrears”. He also gave the officers instructions to act quickly in this regard.

During Janta Darshan CM Yogi also gave officials instructions for prompt, effective, and satisfactory action on police and revenue-related issues. At the same time, he gave assurances to those who had come seeking financial support for treatment that lack of funds would not hamper their treatment. “Funds will be released from the CM Discretionary Fund as soon as the process of estimation is completed,” he said.