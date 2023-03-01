| Yogis Bulldozer Law Will Be Brought To Telangana To Control Crime Says Bandi

Yogi’s bulldozer law will be brought to Telangana to control crime, says Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay wants to implement Yogi Adityanath government's 'bulldozer' policy in Telangana in what he calls an attempt to control crime against women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: After asking the youth of Telangana to give up studies and jobs and work for the victory of BJP, party State president Bandi Sanjay now wants to implement the Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘bulldozer’ policy in Telangana in what Sanjay calls an attempt to control crime against women.

Addressing the BJP State women wing’s executive committee meeting here on Wednesday, Sanjay claimed that if his party came to power in Telangana, it would raze the houses of people involved in crime against women with bulldozers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi government.

“Once we come to power in the State, we will take stringent action against culprits. Like UP CM Yogi is demolishing the houses of people involved in crime with bulldozers, we too will adopt similar practices in Telangana to create fear among criminals,”he said.

“Everyday we are seeing crime against women in the State. The State machinery has failed in controlling crime in the State,” he alleged.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving top priority to women empowerment and safety, he said the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister of the country proved this.