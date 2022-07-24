| Understand The Importance Of Industries In Telangana

Understand the importance of industries in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

The first sponge iron plant in India was started in?

a) Kothagudem

b) Manuguru

c) Huzurnagar

d) Palvancha

Ans: d

Explanation: The first sponge iron plant was established with foreign aid in the year 1980 in Palvancha of Bhadradri-Kothadugem district in Telangana. A low quality of coal is used in this industry.

Which State government launched India’s first State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, ‘We Hub’?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Telangana

c) Kerala

d) Odisha

Ans: b

Explanation: ‘We HuB’ is the first-of-its-kind incubator for women entrepreneurs. Aimed to encourage and support women to “start, scale and achieve global market access”, this only State-run platform was launched on March 8, 2018, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Women entrepreneurs receive support in the form of

• Start-up incubations

• Knowledge, technical and mentoring support

• Access to government liaison

• Access to global markets

Which is correct related to handicrafts industry?

a. Tunga Mat – Mahabubnagar

b. Tiwachi, Kambals – Sircilla

c. Bangles – Gajulapet, Mahabubnagar

d. Agarbattis – Hyderabad

e. Tussar silk – Asifabad

Select the correct answers from the codes given below:

A) a,b,c,d only B) b,c,d,e only

C) a,b,c,d and e D) c,d,e,a only

Ans: C

Explanation: Famous cottage industries in Telangana are

• Mahabubnagar district is renowned for Tunga Mat handicraft.

• Tiwachi and Kambals from Sircilla and Warangal districts are famous.

• Gajulapet in Mahabubnagar district is famous for bangles.

• Secunderabad and Hyderabad regions are known for their Agarbattis.

• Tussar silk fabrics are famous in Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) and Mahadevpur in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district

What non-geographical factors determine the locationof factories?

a) Capital

b) Insurance, Banking facilities

c) Government policies

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Nowadays, thanks to wide-spread electric power supply and increased mobility of labour, the influence of geographical factors on the location of industries has reduced to a large extent. Besides the above-mentioned factors, some other important non-geographical factors influencing the location of industries include industrial inertia, efficient organisation and banking facilities.

Which districts are mainly silk-centred industries?

a) Jogulamba Gadwal

b) Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhuvangiri)

c) Rajanna Sircilla

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Ever since the Telangana State came into existence, the present government started encouraging handlooms and handicrafts – through various schemes as well as promotions, artisans in these sectors have been doing well. The silk industry is flourishing in districts like those mentioned above.

Novopan India Limited is located in?

a) Patancheru

b) Nacharam

c) Sanath Nagar

d) Azamabad

Ans: a

Explanation: Novopan India Limited is a type of plywood industry which is located in Patancheruvu or Patancheru. Another popular plywood industry in the city is the Hyderabad Plywood Limited, which is located in Nacharam area.

Which is the first paper industry established in Telangana?

a) Kagaznagar (Kumaram Bheem – Asifabad)

b) Bhadradri-Kothagudem

c) Siddipet

d) Jangaon

Ans: a

Explanation: Sirpur Kagaznagar Paper Mill in Kumaram Bheem – Asifabad district is the first paper industry in the State established by Mir Osman Ali Khan in the year 1938. The paper production started in the year 1942 and it also produces colour paper.

In which year the Nizam Sugar Factory in Nizamabad district was established?

a) 1932

b) 1934

c) 1937

d) 1939

Ans: c

Explanation: The Nizam Sugar Factory is the largest sugar manufacturer not only in Telangana but also in Asia. It was established in the year 1937 in Bodhan of Nizamabad district.

When was Bhadrachalam Paper Mill established?

a) 1981

b) 1982

c) 1983

d) 1984

Ans: b

Explanation: Paper industry requires teak, coal, water and power which are available in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Bhadrachalam Paper Mill was established in the year 1982.

In which district is the asbestos industry centred in Telangana?

a) Khammam

b) Adilabad

c) Hyderabad

d) Karimnagar

Ans : c

Explanation: Asbestos industry predominates in Hyderabad district, and is mainly located in the Sanath Nagar area right from the year 1949 when the first factory was started.

Which industries belong to agro-based industries?

a) Cotton textiles

b) Jute textiles

c) Sugar and vegetable oil

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Industries that depend on agricultural produce for their raw material are called agro-based industries. For example, cotton textiles, jute textiles, sugar and vegetable oil come under this category.

Which are pharma-based industries?

a) Indian Drugs Pharmaceutical Limited (IDPL)

b) Reddy’s Laboratories

c) Aurobindo Pharma Limited

d) Shantha Biotecnics

e) All of the above

Ans: e

Explanation: The pharma-based industries in Telangana include the IDPL in Balanagar area, Aurobindo Pharma Limited in HITEC City, Shantha Biotecnics in Medchal, Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero Drugs in multiple locations.

