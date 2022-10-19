Understand what IUCN status is

Endangered species of flora and fauna are categorised under various heads by International union for Conservation of Nature.

These practice questions focusing on Environment and Biodiversity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following statements are correct?

1) Algal blooms can appear greenish, brown, and even reddish orange depending upon the type of organism, the type of water, and the concentration of the organisms.

2) They are scientifically referred as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 b) Only 2 c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 & 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Algal blooms can be greenish, brown, and even reddish orange depending upon the type of organism, the type of water, and the concentration of the organisms. They are scientifically known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

2. What is the IUCN status of Cayman Islands ghost orchid?

a) Critically Endangered

b) Endangered

c) Threatened

d) Near Threatened

Ans: a

Explanation: The IUCN status of Cayman Islands ghost orchid is ‘Critically Endangered’ which means the species possesses an extremely high risk of extinction if remedial measures are not immediately taken. It is found in Ironwood Forest, George Town and Grand Cayman. It is a very rare orchid and is a close relative of Dendrophylax lindenii.

3. Which of the following statements is correct regarding the Northern bald ibis?

1) Its scientific name is Geronticus eremita

2) They disappeared from Europe over 300 years ago

3) The IUCN status is endangered

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 b) Only 1 & 3

c) Only 2 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Explanation: The Northern bald ibis is a migratory bird that is endemic to barren, semi-desert, or rocky habitats. Its scientific name is Geronticus eremita. The IUCN status is endangered and it disappeared from Europe over 300 years ago.

4. Which of the following statements are correct about Fin Whale?

1) It is the second largest mammal in the world

2) They are found in the Gulf of California, the Coral Triangle and the Arctic

3) Its IUCN status is critically endangered

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3

c) Only 1 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: a

Explanation: Fin Whales are the second largest mammal in the world. They are found in the Gulf of California, the Coral Triangle and the Arctic. Their IUCN status is endangered.

5. Which of the following statements are correct about Ploughshare tortoise?

1) It is a critically endangered species of tortoise

2) It is endemic to Madagascar

3) Its scientific name is Astrochelys yniphora and is also known as the angonoka, ploughshare tortoise, Madagascar tortoise, or Madagascar angulated tortoise.

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3

c) Only 1 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

6. What is the IUCN status of Archey’s frog?

a) Least Concern

b) Endangered

c) Critically Endangered

d) Extinct

Ans: c

Explanation: The scientific name of Archey’s frog is Leiopelma archeyi. It is an archaic, rare frog that is native to New Zealand. The IUCN status of the Archey‘s frog is critically endangered.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles