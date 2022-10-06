Know the Indian geography well

The subject forms an important part of the general studies paper in competitive examinations

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Indian geography will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Kutch and Kathiawar Peninsula are separated from each other by which of the following gulfs/ bays?

a) Gulf of Kutch b) Gulf of Khambhat

c) Gulf of Mannar c) Gulf of Aden

Ans: a

Explanation: Kutch and Kathiawar Peninsula are separated from each other by the Gulf of Kutch. It is located in the Arabian Sea along the west coast of India, in Gujarat.

2. Which of the following rivers flows from south to north direction?

a) Mahanadi b) Kaveri c) Son d) Krishna

Ans: c

Explanation: The Son (784 kilometres) originates near Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh and flows northwest before turning sharply eastward where it flows beside Kaimur Range. Its main tributaries are the Rihand and the North Koel.

3. Which one of the following places is not located on the bank of river Ganga?

a) Kanpur b) Uttarkashi c) Fatehpur d) Bhagalpur

Ans: c

Explanation: Fatehpur is not located on the bank of river Ganga. It is located between two big holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

4. Which among the following hill stations are situated in the State of Uttarakhand?

1. Berinag 2. Mussoorie 3. Kausani 4. Ranikhet

Choose the correct option from the codes given below :

a) 1 & 2 b) 2 & 4 c) 1, 2 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

5. The cold desert in India is found in which of the following places?

1. Ladakh region 2. Northern Himachal region

3. Northern Uttarakhand 4. North Sikkim

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 b) 1, 2 & 3 c) 2, 3 & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

Explanation: The cold desert in India is found in the Ladakh region, Northern Himachal region, Northern Uttarakhand and North Sikkim.

6. Which of the following statements about Bhitarkanika Mangroves is/ are correct?

1. It is located in the deltaic region of Brahmani and Baitarani rivers

2. It lies in the state of Odisha

Choose the correct option from the codes given below :

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) 1 & 2 d) None of the above

Ans: c

7. Which among the following plateau have a famous gold field?

a) Karbi Anglong Plateau b) Karbi Meghalaya Plateau

c) Kaas Plateau d) Kolar Plateau

Ans: d

Explanation: The famous Kolar Gold Field is located at Kolar Plateau. It is situated in the State of Karnataka. The region is also famous for woollen blankets, leather goods, hand-loomed silk, etc.

8. Which of the following is an important river of the Indian desert?

a) Narmada b) Jhelum c) Tapi d) Luni

Ans: d

Explanation: The Luni River (495 km) originates in the Pushkar valley of the Aravalli Range, near Ajmer (Rajasthan) and ends in the marshy lands of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

9. Which is the name of the longest river in Peninsular India?

a) Mahanadi b) Narmada c) Godavari d) Krishna

Ans: c

Explanation: The longest river in Indian peninsula is Godavari.

