Know all about the environment around you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Environment and Biodiversity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following actions:

1) Extensive farming

2) Shifting cultivation

3) Monoculture

4) Contour farming

5) Zero tillage agriculture

Which of the above is/are likely to cause land degradation?

a) 2 and 3 Only b) 1, 2 and 5 Only

c) 1, 2 and 3 Only d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Ans: c

2. It is generally believed that practice of puddled rice cultivation should be replaced by furrow irrigation on a non-puddled soil. What argument(s) are given to support such opinions?

1) Puddling presents a high water requirement

2) Puddling hinders the regeneration of the soil structure

3) It’s comparatively difficult to include other crops in puddled lands

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3

c) Only 1 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

3. The government of India has a say in the prices of which among the following fuels?

1. Natural Gas 2. Gasoline 3. Diesel 4. Kerosene

Choose the correct option:

a) Only 2 & 4 b) Only 1, 2 & 4

c) 1, 2, 3 & 4 d) Only 1, 3 & 4

Ans: c

Explanation: Though the prices of gasoline are deregulated, yet it means that the increases will be made by the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in consultation with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. It has also been decided that in case of a high rise and volatility in international oil prices, the government will suitably intervene in the pricing of petrol and diesel.

4. Plantation of which of the following trees can help to prevent forest fires in the Himalayan region?

a) Mahua b) Rhododendron

c) Chir pine d) Tendu

Ans: b

Explanation: Plantation of trees like Banj oak, Myrica, Alder & Rhododendron in between the Chir pine trees can help to prevent forest fires in the Himalayan region. Chir pines are the main reason for forest fires in Himalayan region.

5. Nitrous oxide is:

1) Also known as laughing gas

2) Colourless & non-flammable gas

3) One of the pollutants to measure National Air Quality Index

4) One of the greenhouse gases covered in Kyoto Protocol

Select the correct option from codes given below:

a) 1, 2 & 3 b) 2, 3 & 4

c) 1, 2 & 4 d) 1, 3 & 4

Ans: c

6. With reference to the fauna of India, which of the following is / are correct observations?

1) Red Panda is naturally found in the western Himalayas

2) Slow Loris lives in the dense forest of the North East

3) Lion-tailed Macaque is naturally found in Western Ghats and Eastern Himalayas

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2

c) Only 2 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: b

Explanation: The Red Panda is endemic to the temperate forests of the Himalayas, and ranges from the foothills of western Nepal to China in the east. Its easternmost limit is the Qinling Mountains of the Shaanxi Province in China. Its range includes southern Tibet, Sikkim and Assam in India, Bhutan, the northern mountains of Burma, and in south western China, in the Hengduan Mountains of Sichuan and the Gongshan Mountains in Yunnan. Slow lorises are found in South and Southeast Asia. Their collective range stretches from northeast India through Indochina, east to the Sulu Archipelago (the small, southern islands of the Philippines), and south to the island of Java (including Borneo, Sumatra, and many small nearby islands). Third statement is incorrect. Lion-tailed Macaque is naturally found in Western Ghats.

To be continued…