Understanding jurisdiction

Hyderabad: It’s imperative for job aspirants to know how various Acts and Ordinances of government work

These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following statements.

1) Under the Government of India Act, 1919, the Indian Legislature was made more representative and for the first time bicameral.

2) The Government of India Act, 1935, prescribed a federation taking the Provinces and the Indian States as units.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) both 1 and 2 d) neither 1 or 2

Ans: c

2. When can the Governor of a State issue an ordinance?

a) When the union Government asks him to do so

b) Whenever there is a law and order problem in the State

c) Whenever the State Legislature is not in session and the Governor is satisfied that immediate action is needed

d) Whenever the Judiciary advises him to do so

Ans: c

3. Consider the following statements: A High Court has jurisdiction to

1. Punish for its contempt

2. Tender advice on a legal question referred to it by the President of India 3. Tender advice on a legal question referred to it by the Governor of the State

4. Issue certain writs for enforcement of Fundamental Rights or for other purposes

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 and 4 b) 1 and 2 c) 1, 2 and 3 d) 2, 3 and 4

Ans: a

4. Consider the following statements:

1. Courts have no jurisdiction to examine the validity of a law relating to delimitation of constituencies or allotment of seats in respect of Panchayats. 2. An election to a Panchayat can be called in question only by an election petition, which should be presented to such authority and in such manner as may be prescribed by the State Election Commission.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only b) 2 only c) both 1 and 2 d) neither 1 or 2

Ans: a

5. Which of the following statements regarding the 74th Amendment to the Constitution of India are correct?

1. It provides for the insertion of a new schedule to the Constitution

2. It restructures the working of the municipalities

3. It provides for the reservation of seats for women and Scheduled Castes in the municipalities

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 1, 2 and 4 c) 1, 3 and 4 d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Ans: a

6. Which one of the following statements is correct?

a) union Public Service Commission may serve the needs of a State if requested by the Governor of that State and approved by the President.

b) union Public Service Commission may serve the needs of a State if requested by the Chief Minister of that State.

c) union Public Service Commission cannot serve the needs of a State.

d) union Public Service Commission may serve the needs of a State simply on request of Governor and the approval of the President is not necessary. Ans: a

7. Which one of the following is the correct statement?

Parliament may by law provide for the appointment of a Joint State Public Service Commission to serve the needs of two or more States:

a) When the President deems it to be necessary

b) When the Governors of those States request the Centre to appoint such Commission

c) When a resolution to that effect is passed by the legislatures of those States

d) When the Parliament deems it to be necessary.

Ans: c

