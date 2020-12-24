Understanding maths concepts beyond numbers

The event conducted by students and teachers of Class III and IV on Cisco Webex platform was attended by parents, teachers and students.

DPS Nacharam organised a Maths Assembly to mark National Mathematics Day on November 22. The assembly aimed to make students aware of the importance of Math in our lives. It was also an effort to highlight that Math is much more than just what we do in school and is everywhere around us impacting our world in ways we cannot imagine. The Event was rightly named Saankhyeyam – The Magic of Numbers as during the assembly students discovered the relevance of certain numbers with Indian Culture. During the assembly, students explored the strong connections of Maths with Indian dance and music.

The event conducted by students and teachers of Class III and IV on Cisco Webex platform was attended by parents, teachers and students. The Chief Guest for the event was Krishna Kumari Palle. The event started with a welcome dance and lighting of the ceremonial lamp. It was followed by a welcome address by School Principal Sunitha Rao.

The significance of number 9 in Indian Culture about the Navarasas in dance was covered in form of a dance performance. A live show on legendary mathematician Srinivasan Ramanujan was conducted. It was followed by a live show on gifted mathematician Shakuntala Devi.

The significance of number 7 in Indian Culture and its relation with Indian Classical Music was covered in the Saptaswaras. This was followed by live shows on Mathematicians Aryabhatta and Brahmagupta. Evidence of Maths in wars was covered in which students learnt as to how mathematics did impact the war strategies. Warli Art and its correlation with maths was also covered at the event. Students displayed art with numerals to bring the maths assembly to a beautiful end.

