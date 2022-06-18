Understanding the species around us

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

1. Match the following & choose correct answer

List-I List – II

a. Jim Corbett National Park i. Assam

b. Kaziranga National Park ii. Uttarakhand

c. Keoladeo Ghana National Park iii. Rajasthan

d. KBR National Park iv. Hyderabad

a b c d

1. ii i iii iv

2. iii i ii iv

3. iv i ii iii

4. i ii iii iv

Ans: 1

2. Zoological Survey of India is located at

1. Kolkata

2. Bengaluru

3. New Delhi

4. Dehradun

Ans: 1

3. Which of the following is correctly matched with its particular taxonomic category?

1. Man-Primate-Family

2. Fishes-Pisces-Phylum

3. Triticum aestivum – Species

4. Mango-Sapindales – Class

Ans: 3

4. The species confined to a particular region and not found elsewhere is termed as

1. Keystone

2. Alien

3. Endemic

4. Rare

Ans: 3

5. Study the four statements (A-D) given below and select the two correct ones out of them

a. Definition of biological species was given by Ernst Mayr

b. Photoperiod does not affect reproduction in plants

c. Binomial nomenclature system was given by RH Whittaker

d. In unicellular organisms, reproduction is synonymous with growth

The two correct statements are

1. a & b

2. a & d

3. b & c

4. c & d

Ans: 2

6. Which of the following statement(s) about taxonomical aids is/are true:

a. Keys are used to identify plants and animals based on similarities and dissimilarities

b. Flora contains the account of habitat and distribution of plants in a given area

c. Flora provide an index to the plant species found in a particular area

d. Monographs provide information for identifying the species found in an area

1. a & b only

2. a, b & c only

3. a & d only

4. a only

Ans: 2

7. The largest collection of herbarium in India is

1. Central National Herbarium, Kolkata

2. Southern Circle Herbarium, Coimbatore

3. Central Circle Herbarium, Allahabad

4. Blatter Herbarium, Mumbai

Ans: 1

8. The most important threat to biodiversity is

1. Overexploitation

2. Habitat loss and fragmentation

3. Invasion of alien species

4. Co-extinction

Ans: 2

9. Match the storage products listed under Column-I with the organisms given under Column-II. Choose the appropriate option from the given choices:

Column-I Column- II

a. Glycogen i. Sargassum

b. Pyrenoids ii. Nostoc

c. Lamminarin & Mannitol iii. Polysiphonia

d. Floridean starch iv. Spirogyra

v. Agaricus

Answer codes:

1. a-v, b-iv, c-i, d-iii

2. a-iv, b-i, c-v, d-ii

3. a-iii, b-ii, c-iv, d-i

4. a-i, b-iii, c-ii, d-iv

Ans: 1

10. Two related but geographically isolated species are known as

a. Sibling species

b. Sympatric species

c. Allopatric species

d. Taxonomic species

Ans: c

11. Which of the following is/are wrongly matched?

a. Sri Lanka crow – corvus splendens protegatus

b. Myanmar crow – corvus splendens insolens

c. Indian crow – corvus splendens splendens

d. None

Ans: d

12. Statement-1 (S1): Organisms interact with surroundings through energy exchange

Statement-2 (S2): Energy transactions in environment is guided by lows of theromodynamics

a. Both (S1)&(s2) are correct & (S2) is the correct explanation of (S1)

b. Both (S1) & (S2) are correct & (S2) is not the correct explanation of (S1)

c. Both (S1) & (S2) are false

d. (S1) is true but (S2) is false

Ans: a