Unemployed youth to get free coaching for police jobs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: In the wake of the government’s decision to recruit the policemen on a large scale, the district police have decided to provide free coaching to the job aspirants, said SP J Surender Reddy.

“Interested candidates should visit the local police station about this training and submit an application attaching photo copies of education certificates, Aadhaar card, and details of height (167.6 cm for men) and 152.5 cm height for women. The best quality coaching for the written exam as well as the physical fitness exam will be provided,” the SP added.

