Union Bank Of India organises Union Muskan Customers Meet at Nizamabad

Sankar Hembram, Regional Head mentioned the importance of developing the saving habit among the children
Hyderabad: Union Bank Of India, Regional Office has organised a Union Muskan Customers Meet at Regional Office, Nizamabad. Union Bank has started New Savings Account Scheme for children below 18 years last year.
On this occasion, Vani conducted interactive session with Muskaan Account Holder and organized quiz competition in presence of Sankar Hembram, Regional Head, Ram Prasad, Deputy Regional Head and Siva Kotaiah, Deputy Regional Head. The Bank has also felicitated all the winners.
Sankar Hembram, Regional Head mentioned the importance of developing the saving habit among the children and the introduction of the “Union Muskan Scheme” is inculcating the saving habbit among the children at an early age.