Union Budget 2023-24: What gets cheaper, costlier?

Hyderabad: Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in basic customs duty on articles made from gold bars. She further increased the tax on cigarettes by 16 per cent and reduced customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports.
The Finance Minister announced a cut in customs duty on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing. Also, customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels would be cut to 2.5 per cent. Customs duty on kitchen electric chimneys increased to 15 per cent from 7.5 per cent. .
