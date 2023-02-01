| Union Budget 2023 50 Additional Airports Water Aerodromes Heliports To Be Built Says Fm

Union Budget 2023: 50 additional airports, water aerodromes & heliports to be built, says FM

She made this announcement while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

By IANS Updated On - 03:42 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes and heliports would be set up for improving regional air-connectivity.

She made this announcement while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

This move is expected to further push the ongoing UDAN scheme which aims to improve regional connectivity across the country.

“50 additional airports, aerodromes and helipads as well as water routes would be built to enhance connectivity,” Sitharaman said.