Microsoft outage causes major disruptions for airports and airlines

IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa experienced disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes, forcing a switch to manual mode across their networks.

By PTI Updated On - 19 July 2024, 02:23 PM

Mumbai: Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa saw disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted,” IndiGo said in an update on X.

“We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly,” it stated.

Budget carrier Akasa said: “Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable.

Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports,” The airline requested its passengers with immediate travel plans to reach airport early to check in, as a precautionary measure.

SpiceJet also said it is currently experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities.

“As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports,” it stated.