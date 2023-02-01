Union Budget 2023: Budget to encourage agri-startups by youngsters, says FM

While presenting the Budget 2023-24 before the Parliament, the minister said, "Digital public infrastructure of agriculture to be built as open source, opened standard, interoperable public good".

By IANS Updated On - 03:42 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

New Delhi: Agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

She further said that the budget will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and help improve access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry and start up.