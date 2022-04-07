Union govt strangling the paddy growers: Balka Suman

Published: Updated On - 03:34 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman lambasted the Union government for not procuring the paddy produce of Yasangi season. He said that it was strangling the paddy growers by refusing to buy the grains. He was speaking at a protest titled Raithu Maha Dharna staged here on Thursday.

Suman said that the government was behaving irresponsibly by declining procurement of the paddy produce. He demanded that the Centre buy the grains at any cost. He alleged that it was showing more concern for Industrialists like Adani and Mukesh Ambani than farmers of the country. He accused Union ministers of being arrogant against Telangana.

The government whip stated that the Union government was procuring paddy produced by 100 percent in punjab. He asked why it was purchasing the grains from Telangana. He wanted clarity whether it would procure the produce from the State. He alleged that leaders of the BJP were spreading falsehood. He lashed out at the party’s state president over the procurement.

Suman demanded the BJP state president Sanjay to clarify on the issue of purchase of the paddy. He advised TRS cadres to expose dual standards of the Centre when it came to procurement of the paddy. He lamented that paddy growers were still uncertain whether they would get a minimum support price. He added that they were forced to go for alternate crops.

The TRS district president warned that a movement would be launched on the lines of struggle for separate statehood if required. He said that the State was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of the agrarian community. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, waiving of crop loans, formation of Rythu Bandhu samitis and provision of uninterrupted quality power. He added that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhaar Rao was striving to make agriculture a profitable occupation.

Activists of the TRS and farmers took part in the sit-in despite scorching heat wave conditions. They raised slogans against the Union government. They demanded it to take steps to buy the procurement of the paddy at the earliest and avoid losses to farmers. They carried placards during the protest.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bagyalaxmi, MLC Dande Vittal, MLAs Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, former MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, district libraries corporation chairperson R Praveen, Raithu Bandhu coordinator Guruvaiah, and many others were present.

